Unnao Rape Case: Sengar already suspended, say BJP amid oppn clamour; all demands of family met, says Yogi govt

Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma said the government has agreed to all demands made by the family including that of CBI inquiry into the accident.

Even as the condition of the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer Mahendra Singh continued to remain critical and with Opposition clamour growing over rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its leaders on Tuesday said that the party had suspended the MLA long ago.

Sengar was suspended by the party earlier and there is no change in his status, newly-appointed UP BJP chief Swatantra Deo Singh told Zee Media.

"There is no change in the position of the party and the government, which is standing with the victim of the Unnao case," he said, adding that all possible help was also being extended to the accident victims undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital.

The demand for Sengar's expulsion from the ruling BJP was led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who in a tweet this morning, said, "For God’s sake, Mr Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them."

On Monday, Priyanka, who is also the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, had said, "What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?"

The Opposition pressure was not restricted only to social media as many leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Trauma Centre in King George Medical University (KGMU) to meet the victim. Later talking to media persons, Akhilesh said, “Police were also speaking the language of the BJP leaders.”

Later, a delegation of TMC leaders also visited the trauma centre at KGMU.

In another twist to the developments, the owner of the truck that hit the car in which the Unnao rape was travelling along with her family members and the lawyer is believed to have Samajwadi Party connection.

The owner Kishore’s wife is former block president (kshetra panchayat chief) in Fatehpur district, supported by the SP.

However, the SP chief said, “When Sonebhadra incident happened they put the blame on Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and now they are taking Samajwadi Party name.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma also made a visit to the KGMU and assured the family members of the rape victim of full cooperation from the government. Dr Sharma also reiterated that Kuldeep Singh Sengar who won the 2017 assembly election on BJP ticket has been suspended long ago. He also said that all the demands of the rape victim family were being taken care of.

The Deputy CM said that the government has agreed to the family's demand of a CBI inquiry into the accident after the FIR at Gurbuxganj police station in Rae Bareli against Sengar and 29 others.

Similarly, the family members' demand that rape victim’s uncle Mahesh Singh who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case be released on parole so that he can attend his wife and the rape victim’s aunt’s last rites have also been met. He would be released on 24-hour parole, the Deputy CM said.

She would be cremated on Wednesday after the release of Mahesh Singh.

In another turn of event, Zee Media has accessed the legal notice served by the insurance company to Kishore following non-payment of the EMI.

Interestingly, the truck that hit the car carrying the Unnao rape victim had defaced number plate which only added to the suspicion that the rape accused MLA had conspired to kill the rape victim and her family and that it was not a simple accident.

However, after the arrest, truck owner Kishore on defacing of the truck’s number plate had said that it was done to deceive the financer’s agent who would have tried to snatch the truck as he was not able to pay the EMI.