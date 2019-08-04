Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar being taken to Delhi, claims 'political conspiracy' behind allegations

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is being transferred from taken to Delhi from Sitapur District Jail, on Sunday said he is a victim of a "political conspiracy."

Sengar while speaking to reporters from inside a police van said, "Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai... sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo thik ho jayen. (I was a BJP worker and I stay loyal to the party which I am in. I trust everyone. This is all a political conspiracy. I pray that they (Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer) get better."

Sengar, a four-time legislator from Bangarmau in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was expelled from the party after national outrage over an alleged attack on the family of a girl he is accused of raping. The car in which the rape survivor, her two aunts and the lawyer were travelling met with an accident near Raebareli. While the girl and her lawyer survived and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, her two aunts died.

#WATCH Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar: Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai... sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo (Unnao rape survivor&her lawyer) thik ho jayen. pic.twitter.com/311AOtYdbf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2019

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court transferred all the related cases to a Delhi court from Lucknow following which Tiz Hazari court on Saturday issued a production warrant against Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh.

They are currently being transferred by the police.

Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao district on June 4, 2017 when she approached the MLA for a job. The girl alleged that Sengar and her associates gang-raped her while an aide stood guard outside the legislator's residence.

The incident came to light after the victim and members of her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home. On April 9, the victim’s father died in police custody, with the postmortem report indicating foul play involved.

On July 27, when the girl and her family was going to meet her uncle at Rae Bareli jail, their car was hit by a truck which had its number plate wiped with black ink. The family alleged that it was not an accident but attempt to kill her at the behest of Sengar. After massive outrage, the UP government handed over the case to the CBI.

The CBI on Sunday conducted search operations in more than 15 locations, including Sengar's residence in Unnao.

The search operations are being carried out in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur districts by sleuths of the premier investigation agency in connection with the Unnao rape case.

Earlier on Saturday, a special CBI court sent the truck driver and cleaner involved to three days of CBI remand in connection with the July 28 accident.