Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar found guilty by Delhi Court

He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for abducting and raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on December 19.

He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

Sengar's co-accused, Shashi Singh was, however, acquitted of all charges.

During the hearing, District Judge Dharmesh Sharmam observed that the incident wasn't immediately reported and she faced threats to her life. He also questioned CBI on why it took one year to file the chargesheet, which halted the trial.

The security guard with Sengar was also found to have deposed falsely.

In July this year, a truck with a blackened number plate rammed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli that was carrying the minor girl who had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of sexual assault two years ago. While the accident killed her relatives, she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a Lucknow hospital from where she was later transferred to AIIMS in Delhi.

Last year, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

In February 2018, the girl's family moved court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this move, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's house on April 8 last and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

CBI later filed another chargesheet in the case of custodial death of the victim's father, naming Sengar's brother.