Unnao rape case: Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging trial court's conviction

Headlines

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

ENG vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list with century on World Cup debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

7 Yoga asanas for glowing skin

ODI World Cup: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list

Recipe of PM Modi's favourite dish: Drumstick paratha to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

HomeIndia

India

Unnao rape case: Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging trial court's conviction

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment on December 20.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted by a trial court last month in the Unnao rape case, has moved the Delhi High court challenging his conviction.

On December 20, 2019, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's house on April 8 last and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

In July 2019, a truck with a blackened number plate rammed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli that was carrying the minor girl who had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of sexual assault two years ago. While the accident killed her relatives, she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a Lucknow hospital from where she was later transferred to AIIMS in Delhi.

 

 

   

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

Hindu marriage is invalid without rituals, ‘Saptapadi’ ceremony: Allahabad High Court

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

'ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP restorting to..': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE