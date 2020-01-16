Unnao rape case: Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging trial court's conviction

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment on December 20.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted by a trial court last month in the Unnao rape case, has moved the Delhi High court challenging his conviction.

On December 20, 2019, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's house on April 8 last and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

In July 2019, a truck with a blackened number plate rammed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli that was carrying the minor girl who had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of sexual assault two years ago. While the accident killed her relatives, she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a Lucknow hospital from where she was later transferred to AIIMS in Delhi.