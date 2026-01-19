FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC rejects Kuldeep Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence in custodial death case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018. He is currently serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the father of the Unnao rape survivor.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, denied to grant bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case concerning the custodial death of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. Justice Ravinder Dudeja pronounced the order, rejecting Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence. The decision comes after a series of legal proceedings and ongoing scrutiny of the case that has drawn significant public and media attention across India.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018. He is currently serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. In addition to this, Sengar is also serving a life sentence in the minor rape case that has been a focal point of national outrage.

The current bail application pertains specifically to the custodial death conviction, which has been a contentious issue in the legal battles surrounding Sengar. It is important to note that on December 23, 2025, Sengar was granted bail in the minor rape case, but this order was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court of India on December 29, 2025, preventing his release from custody.

Trial court's stance 

The trial court, in its earlier judgment, emphasized that "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner," underscoring the gravity of the offense and the impact on the victim's family. The court also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with five others, for their involvement in the custodial killing of the rape survivor's father.

This aspect of the case highlights the extensive nature of the criminal conspiracy and the involvement of multiple individuals in the tragic incident that led to the death of the victim's father while in police custody.

Arguments presented by the victim's side

During the hearing of the bail application, Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared on behalf of the rape survivor and strongly opposed any relief for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He argued that Sengar's release would pose a significant threat to the safety of the victim and her family members.

Pracha further submitted that the survivor continues to face harassment and defamation on various social media platforms, which has added to the trauma and challenges faced by the family. He emphasized that considering the gravity of the offense and the ongoing impact on the victim's family, bail should not be granted to Sengar.

The arguments presented by the victim's side highlighted the ongoing concerns about safety and the psychological impact on the survivor and her family, which have been persistent issues since the case first came to light.

Current status and ongoing legal proceedings

The Delhi High Court's decision to deny bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case means that he will continue to remain in custody. The legal proceedings in this case have been complex, with multiple appeals and applications being filed in various courts. The stay on the bail granted in the minor rape case by the Supreme Court of India adds another layer of complexity to the legal situation surrounding Sengar. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
