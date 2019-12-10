Unnao rape case: Court to pronounce verdict on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar on Dec 16

Last year, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Unnao rape case in which expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. The court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16, which also marks the seventh anniversary of Delhi's horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma informed that he will pronounce his judgement in the case next week on December 16. CBI, who was investigating the case, had concluded its arguments on Monday and statements of defence witnesses were recorded in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. In July this year, a truck with a blackened number plate rammed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli that was carrying the minor girl who had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of sexual assault two years ago. While the accident killed her relatives, she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a Lucknow hospital from where she was later transferred to AIIMS in Delhi.

Last year, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

In February 2018, the girl's family moved court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this move, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's house on April 8 last and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

CBI later filed another chargesheet in the case of custodial death of the victim's father, naming Sengar's brother.