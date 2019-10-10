Unnao Rape Case: Court concludes cross examination of survivor's sister in father's custodial death case

A special court on Thursday concluded the cross-examination of Unnao rape survivor's sister in the case of alleged assault and murder of their father in judicial custody last year.

The Special Sessions Court at Delhi's Tis Hazari also granted 7-day time to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to finalise the accommodation for the survivor and her family members.

DCW told the court that it has identified the accommodation but needs time to finalise the deal and hence they have sought 7 more days.

The court has directed the JPN Trauma Centre to accommodate the survivor in its hostel till further orders.

Expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a woman in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Following this, her father was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly possessing illegal arms. The man died six days later while in custody. The court has already concluded the cross-examination of the survivor's mother in this connection.

The court had earlier sought the location details of Sengar's phone on the day he allegedly raped the girl from tech giant Apple. The company, however, asserted that it does not have the details.