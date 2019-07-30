Unnao Rape Case: Centre hands over probe to CBI into accident involving survivor, agency set to file FIR

The Centre on Tuesday handed over to the CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, officials said.

CBI officials said the agency is all set to file an FIR into the accident.

It has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station, they said.

The Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe to the agency on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old victim who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training, accessed by the PTI, said the case is being handed over to the CBI to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident.

The rape case is also being probed by the agency, they said.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling in car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against the BJP MLA and nine others after the woman's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April.