Unnao Rape Case: CBI files charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

On Wednesday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the Unnao rape case.

On Wednesday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in the rape case and at present, is in jail.

Earlier, CBI filed its first charge sheet against the brother of Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and four others in connection with the killing of a person, whose daughter was allegedly raped by the lawmaker, in prison, officials said.



The agency has filed the charge sheet against Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, a brother of the MLA, and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in the state's Unnao district.

The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said in Delhi.

A 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the BJP at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.

She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction.

Her father had come from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to rape of his minor daughter against the MLA.

In the evening, he was allegedly abused and beaten up by the accused in front of his house during which he suffered serious injuries. He was also slapped with the Arms Act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.

During investigation, all the accused named in the FIR were arrested and they are at present in judicial custody, the spokesperson said.

"Further investigation in this case to look into the roles of others including an MLA, officials is continuing," he said.

Taking the charge sheet on record, Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) Sapna Tripathi in Lucknow fixed July 11 for the purpose of taking cognisance of the offences mentioned in it.

The judge also directed for the release of Shailendra Singh alias Shailu from jail, as the CBI has exonerated him from the case.

In the charge sheet, CBI investigator Anil Kumar charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder.

The CBI mentioned names of 76 witnesses and 53 documentary evidence in its 19-page charge sheet. The CBI had registered the FIR in this case on April 12.