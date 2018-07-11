Unnao Rape Case: CBI files charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Unnao Rape Case: CBI files charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

On Wednesday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the Unnao rape case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in the rape case and at present, is in jail. 

Earlier, CBI filed its first charge sheet  against the brother of Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and four others in connection with the killing of a person, whose daughter was allegedly raped by the lawmaker, in prison, officials said.

 

The agency has filed the charge sheet against Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, a brother of the MLA, and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in the state's Unnao district.

The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said in Delhi.

A 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the BJP at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.

She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction.

Her father had come from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to rape of his minor daughter against the MLA.

In the evening, he was allegedly abused and beaten up by the accused in front of his house during which he suffered serious injuries. He was also slapped with the Arms Act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.

During investigation, all the accused named in the FIR were arrested and they are at present in judicial custody, the spokesperson said.

"Further investigation in this case to look into the roles of others including an MLA, officials is continuing," he said.

Taking the charge sheet on record, Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) Sapna Tripathi in Lucknow fixed July 11 for the purpose of taking cognisance of the offences mentioned in it.

The judge also directed for the release of Shailendra Singh alias Shailu from jail, as the CBI has exonerated him from the case.

In the charge sheet, CBI investigator Anil Kumar charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder.

The CBI mentioned names of 76 witnesses and 53 documentary evidence in its 19-page charge sheet. The CBI had registered the FIR in this case on April 12.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

IIT Delhi signs MoU for campus in Abu Dhabi, to offer courses from January 2024

First Indian cricketer to bag major Bollywood role, it’s not Sunil Gavaskar, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli or Salil Ankola

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE