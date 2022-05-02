Unnao Nurse Death: Post-mortem report eliminates rape claims, police hints suicide

Picture Credit: ANI

The post-mortem report of an 18-year-old nurse, who was found hanging from a pillar of a nursing home in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on the first day at work, did not confirm rape, said Unnao Police. Her family claimed that she was raped and killed.

“The postmortem report of the nurse has not confirmed rape. It stated asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. No internal or external injuries were found on her body,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said as quoted by India.com. The autopsy was held by a panel of a doctor and the entire process of post-mortem has been videographed.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people under relevant sections of the IPC.

The police also added that a vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing homeowners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.