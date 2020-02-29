Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment, verdict to be delivered on Wednesday

After sentencing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar to lifetime imprisonment last year for raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao three years ago, a Delhi Court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment on the murder case of the woman's father, who died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The verdict will be delivered next Wednesday.

The Court had recorded the statements of the rape survivor's uncle, mother, sister and one of her father's colleague who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident. Moreover, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence examined nine witnesses.

The woman's father was put in judicial custody after he was arrested following a fight with Sengar's supporters.

On December 20 last year, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them with a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence house on April 8, 2018, and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.