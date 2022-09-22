Unnao girl, 11, gives birth to baby boy months after gang-rape; authorities stunned

UP rape (File)

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, an 11-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a boy on Wednesday. The infant's health is being monitored at the government-run hospital in the district.

The girl had a swollen belly and complained about stomach pain when she was brought to the hospital. The police and the medical staff, however, were stunned to find out she was pregnant.

"She had a normal delivery and the baby weighs 2.60 kg. Both the mother and child are healthy," an official said.

The infant initially had breathing trouble.

According to reports, the child was kidnapped in January this year when she had gone out to buy sugar from a local shop. Three men took her to a graveyard where she was gang-raped.

Three men were arrested in connection with the case.

The POCSO case is already on trial.

