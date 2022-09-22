Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Unnao girl, 11, gives birth to baby boy months after gang-rape; authorities stunned

The infant initially had breathing trouble.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Unnao girl, 11, gives birth to baby boy months after gang-rape; authorities stunned
UP rape (File)

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, an 11-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a boy on Wednesday. The infant's health is being monitored at the government-run hospital in the district.

The girl had a swollen belly and complained about stomach pain when she was brought to the hospital. The police and the medical staff, however, were stunned to find out she was pregnant.  

"She had a normal delivery and the baby weighs 2.60 kg. Both the mother and child are healthy," an official said.

The infant initially had breathing trouble. 

According to reports, the child was kidnapped in January this year when she had gone out to buy sugar from a local shop. Three men took her to a graveyard where she was gang-raped. 

Three men were arrested in connection with the case. 

The POCSO case is already on trial.

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.