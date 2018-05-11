Unnao gang rape: Two men pose as CBI officers, demand Rs 1 crore from accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's wife

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is lodged in Sitapur Jail.

Amid unsubstantiated media reports that CBI has 'confirmed' rape charges against accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao gang rape case, another development in the case surprised everyone. Two men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating senior CBI officers, and demanding money from accused MLA's wife Sangeeta. They tried to assure her that Kuldeep Singh would get a clean chit from the CBI once they were handed over Rs 1 crore.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused, identified as Alok Dwivedi of Gosainganj and his aide Vijay Rawat of Deoria, were arrested by Ghazipur police from Gosainganj . According to reports, both the accused have confessed to their crimes.

According to reports, Sengar's wife, who is Zila panchayat member, had stated to the police about the calls demanding Rs 1 crore.

Following this, a police team laid a trap and finally arrested both the accused.

Location of the accused was tracked through surveillance which led to the arrests in this case.

According to report, one of the accused is a science graduate from Awadh University, who wanted to exploit the current situation and expected Sengar's wife to buckle under pressure and give him the money.