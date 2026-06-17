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‘Unlocking new era of growth’: India-UK FTA to come in effect on July 15; What’s there for India?

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into effect on July 15, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron announced on Wednesday, describing it as a landmark step in bilateral economic ties.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 11:54 PM IST

‘Unlocking new era of growth’: India-UK FTA to come in effect on July 15; What’s there for India?
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The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into effect on July 15, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron announced on Wednesday, describing it as a landmark step in bilateral economic ties.  

In a post on X, Cameron said, “The countdown begins! The UK and India have agreed that the Free Trade Agreement will come into effect on 15 July.” Calling it a major milestone in the relationship between the two countries, she added, “An historic moment for the modern UK-India partnership, unlocking a new era of growth for both our economies.” 

What is UK-India FTA? 

The announcement marks the final step before the implementation of the trade pact, which was signed by India and the United Kingdom in July 2025 after almost three years of negotiations. The UK-India FTA, officially known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), is a landmark deal that aims to boost bilateral trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion annually. 

Signed in July 2025 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, this agreement marks a significant milestone in the economic partnership between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies. The deal includes substantial tariff reductions on goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars, making Indian exports more competitive in the UK market and vice versa. 

Indian businesses will gain greater access to the UK market, with the UK offering 99.1 per cent of tariff lines with 100 per cent trade value, mostly at zero duty immediately upon the agreement's enforcement. The FTA is expected to create thousands of jobs in both countries, particularly in sectors like textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, and engineering.  

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this agreement with the United Kingdom is expected to significantly improve market access for Indian exports, with 90.2 per cent of India's exports to the UK becoming duty-free. 

The trade pact aims to expand market access, reduce tariffs, and double bilateral trade by 2030.With July 15 now confirmed as the implementation date, businesses in both countries are preparing for the rollout of tariff reductions and other trade facilitation measures. 

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