Unlock 5.0: Schools to reopen in some states from November 16, check details here

Coronavirus cases in the country are slowly decreasing due to which the Centre and state governments are gradually easing restrictions.

In fact, some states have allowed schools and colleges to reopen from November 2, but some are treading cautiously and are yet to make any announcement regarding reopening of schools and colleges before November 16.

Andra Pradesh and Assam have opened schools with strict COVID-19 guidelines, while Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are mulling reopening educational institutes from November 16.

In a notification issued on Monday, November 2, the Haryana government spoke of reopening schools and colleges in the state from November 16.

“In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures,” the notification read.

The notification further added that if a student needs to clarify doubts, he/she can visit the college by following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Odisha

Last week, the Odisha government had announced partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 from November 16. However, the notification ordered academic institutions across the state to remain shut till November 30.

“The classes of 9th to 12th in schools under the control/superintendence/supervision of School and Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020 as per the guidelines/SOP to be issued by the S&ME Department,” the notification stated.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic academic institutions, including coaching centres, have remained closed in the state since March 2020.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has also granted permission for schools and colleges in the state to reopen from November 16 under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The state had earlier given permission to students from classes 10 to 12 to go to school from October 1. The permission was granted to students on a voluntary basis but the decision was soon reversed due to rising coronavirus cases.

Goa

The Goa government is still contemplating on the idea of reopening schools in the state. While speaking to the media on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that a decision in this regard will be taken either on Tuesday or Wednesday.