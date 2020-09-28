Headlines

Unlock 5.0 News: Big announcement by cabinet minister, lockdown in this city will end from tonight

The lockdown will end in the capital, but some restrictions will remain. From Tuesday, all shops will open till 8 pm. Restaurants can operate for home delivery until 10 pm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 02:38 PM IST

Unlock In Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has made a big announcement to unlock state capital Raipur from tonight.  The administration has no intention of furthering the one-week lockdown. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister-in-charge Ravindra Chaubey with the district administration on Monday. Along with this, the administration has also released a new guideline. From Tuesday, all shops in the capital will be open till eight o'clock at night.

The lockdown will end at midnight in Raipur. This decision has been taken in the important district-level meeting held in the capital. According to the information, the lockdown will end in the capital, but some restrictions will remain. From Tuesday, all shops will open till 8 pm. Restaurants can operate for home delivery until 10 pm. All the necessary rules, including masks, physical distancing, sanitizer, will have to be strictly followed during the unlocking of Raipur. 

Announcing the decision Ravindra Chaubey said that the decision was taken after continuous demand by the traders. There will not by any kind of lockdown in Raipur from Tuesday, September 29.  However, shop operators will have to follow the health department guidelines because of the corona pandemic. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister-in-charge Ravindra Chaubey, Collector Bhartidasan, SP Ajay Yadav, Corporation Commissioner Sourav Kumar, and top officials were present in this meeting.

