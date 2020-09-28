Unlock 5.0 News: Big announcement by cabinet minister, lockdown in this city will end from tonight

The lockdown will end in the capital, but some restrictions will remain. From Tuesday, all shops will open till 8 pm. Restaurants can operate for home delivery until 10 pm.

The lockdown will end at midnight in Raipur. This decision has been taken in the important district-level meeting held in the capital. According to the information, the lockdown will end in the capital, but some restrictions will remain. From Tuesday, all shops will open till 8 pm. Restaurants can operate for home delivery until 10 pm. All the necessary rules, including masks, physical distancing, sanitizer, will have to be strictly followed during the unlocking of Raipur.

Announcing the decision Ravindra Chaubey said that the decision was taken after continuous demand by the traders. There will not by any kind of lockdown in Raipur from Tuesday, September 29. However, shop operators will have to follow the health department guidelines because of the corona pandemic. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister-in-charge Ravindra Chaubey, Collector Bhartidasan, SP Ajay Yadav, Corporation Commissioner Sourav Kumar, and top officials were present in this meeting.