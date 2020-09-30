Unlock 5.0 guidelines likely to be announced today; here's all you need to know

India is in the fourth phase of unlocking after the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 was lifted. We are expecting the Central government to come up with Unlock 5.0 guidelines on Wednesday. While the MHA allowed the reopening of restaurants, malls, salons and gyms in Unlock 4.0, it is expected that more economic activities may be allowed from October 1. Schools and colleges were also opened though government had set some rules in which it had clearly emphasised that no student would be forced to attend school during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what we can expect in the Unlock 5.0 guidelines:

Schools and educational institutes:

Currently, schools have partially reopened from September 21 in compliance with the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the MHA. These have only been allowed in the non-COVID-19-containment zones. In Delhi, however, all education institutes are closed till October 5, as per an order by the state government. The Delhi government is scheduled to take a fresh call on this by October 5.

Cinema halls:

It has to be seen whether cinema halls are allowed to open from October 1 or not. The multiplex association of India has requested many times for cinema halls to open. However, in the previous guidelines, only open-air theatres were allowed to open from 21 September. The West Bengal has already permitted the opening of cinema halls from October 1 with a limited number of people entering. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, to return to normal time, Jatra, drama, open-air theater, cinema, and all musical, dance, singing, and magic shows will be opened from October 1 with 50 people or less. However, during this time, rules of social distance, wearing masks, and necessary preventive measures will have to be followed.

Toursim and hospitality sector:

It is expected that in Unlock 5, more tourism centres and tourist places would open its doors for visitors. The Sikkim government announced that it will allow hotels, home-stays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10. The Kerala government is also gearing up to reopen the tourism sector in October, while the Uttarakhand government has also lifted all coronavirus restrictions for tourists. No-pass entry into Himachal Pradesh was also allowed in September.

Durga Puja festivities:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed that pandals need to be open from all four sides, adding "Hand sanitizers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing protocols should be adhered to at all public places." However, this year no cultural programmes would be allowed at the pandals.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 28 announced that in view of COVID-19, public events to celebrate Durga Puja will not be allowed in the state. CM Adityanath also said that Ramlila will be staged in Uttar Pradesh under strict COVID-19 guidelines. He assured the people of the state that the tradition of the staging of Ramlila will not be broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, only 100 people will be allowed to watch the Ramlila at a time.

Other states are yet to announce guidelines for the Durga Puja festivities.