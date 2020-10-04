Unlock 5.0: Delhi's Akshardham temple to reopen from Oct 13 amid strict COVID-19 protocol

The iconic Akshardham Temple of Delhi is set to reopen from October 13 under strict COVID norms.

A limited number of people will be allowed entry between 5 pm & 7 pm.

The exhibition hall will remain closed but the musical fountain will be open for devotees.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha had closed all its temples worldwide and put an end to routine activities to protect the health of volunteers, visitors in March.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of unlocking in the country. Under Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the Centre gave permission to to permit religious gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, 2020, which will be subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the ministry, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths.

Earlier yesterday, the COVID-19 toll in the country had surpassed the 1-lakh mark.