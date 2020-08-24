Unlock 4.0: Will metro train services resume in Delhi from Sept 1? Here is the latest update

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins. Metro services were suspended in late March as nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into effect.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday hinted at the reopening of the metro services. He said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow resuming of Delhi metro in a phased manner as coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control now.

Addressing the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will make a decision soon."

DMRC chief Dr Mangu Singh had on August 20 conducted inspection of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities.

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said in a statement.

India recorded 61,408 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,110,761. With 846 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll has surged to 57,715.