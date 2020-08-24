Unlock 4.0: Will metro train services resume in Delhi from Sept 1? Here is the latest update

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

Unlock 4.0: Will metro train services resume in Delhi from Sept 1? Here is the latest update

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins. Metro services were suspended in late March as nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into effect.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 06:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Metro train services may be allowed in the 'Unlock 4.0' phase beginning September 1, officials reportedly said on Monday. 

According to a PTI report, metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins. 

Metro services were suspended in late March as nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into effect. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday hinted at the reopening of the metro services. He said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow resuming of Delhi metro in a phased manner as coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control now.

Addressing the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will make a decision soon."

DMRC chief Dr Mangu Singh had on August 20 conducted inspection of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities. 

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said in a statement.

India recorded 61,408 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,110,761. With 846 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll has surged to 57,715.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

DNA Explainer: What are ‘Star Series’ bank notes? Is it legal to use notes with ‘star’ symbol? RBI clarifies

Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE