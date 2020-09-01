Unlock 4.0: This is how Delhi Metro is planning to resume operations from September 7

In the meeting with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Tuesday, Puri discussed new norms related to resumption of Delhi Metro services from September 7 after it was shutdown in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new guidelines are likely to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs held a meeting Metro officials via video-conferencing and discussed the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the operation of the Metro undr Unlock 4.0.

According to reports, these are the new guidelines which will be adhered to after the services resume:

The Metro coaches won't be air-conditioned, however, a new mechanism will be adopted to supply fresh air inside the coaches.

Contactless ticketing through Metro card

Increase in average stoppage time at each station

Marking of cues at all stations

Maintaining social distancing