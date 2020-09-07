Unlock 4.0: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to reopen from September 21

The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort would be reopened for public viewing from September 21, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle announced on Monday.

Agra District Magistrate PN Singh made the announcement in a tweet.

Guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing have been circulated. While only 5,000 people would be permitted to visit the Taj daily, the Agra Fort will allow only 2,500.

The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other historical monuments like Etmauddaula's tomb, Sikandra, and Fatehpur Sikri were reopened from September 1. The Agra District Magistrate on August 20 had decided to reopen all the historical monuments except the Taj Mahal and Red Fort (Lal Quila) from September 1, after reviewing its earlier order.