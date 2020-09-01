Unlock 4: Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown relaxed; markets to now close only on Sundays

In a major relief to the people, the Yogi Adityanath government has now reduced the weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. The government has decided to keep the lockdown only on Sundays, instead of both Saturday and Sunday.

The UP government has allowed the reopening of markets on Saturdays, however, complete closure of markets will be observed on Sundays.

According to an official release, all shops will remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM on weekdays.

The sanitisation of public areas would also be done on Sundays only.

Additional chief secretary home, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken this decision at the Team 11 meeting on Tuesday.

At a routine meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister directed divisional commissioners to review developmental projects of over Rs 50 crore.

"Development projects in the state should be given pace. Agriculture production commissioner, infrastructure and Industrial development commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries should inspect offices," Adityanath said.

The chief minister directed officials to conduct "microanalysis" of the COVID-19 situation in Lucknow and Kanpur districts, make an "effective plan" and implement it there.

Adityanath said that testing facilities should be increased in the state and there should be 1.5 lakh tests daily.

Sero survey to begin from Sept 4

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 sero-survey will begin in Uttar Pradesh from September 4, almost three weeks ahead of the schedule.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, two rounds of training will take place ahead of the actual sample collection.

Prasad said, "The King George`s Medical University (KGMU) will moderate the survey, which will cover 11 districts, including Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Agra."

Several states like Delhi, Punjab, and Maharashtra have already released the outcomes of their sero-surveys.

"Sample collection will take place between September 4 and 6. As many as 1,080 samples will be collected from each district. This means 11,080 samples will be collected and transported to the KGMU for testing," Prasad said.

All Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) concerned have been asked to form 10 teams comprising four persons, led by a medical officer, in each district.

The team will look for Covid-19 clusters wherein they will identify 24 persons living in six households across four localities -- in urban and rural areas -- who can be roped in for the study.

Public health specialist Dr. Vishwajeet Kumar said: "Knowing that the majority of the cases are asymptomatic and liable to be missed in the RT-PCR testing, sero-prevalence surveys can be a significant step in the ongoing battle against the pandemic."

