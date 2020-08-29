Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to resume services from September 7 in phased manner

After being closed for over five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed this development through a tweet on Saturday evening. “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the CM tweeted.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The DMRC had last week said it is prepared to resume operations whenever the government gives it permission to do so.