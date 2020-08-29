Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to resume services from September 7 in phased manner
“I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the Delhi CM tweeted on Saturday evening.
Delhi Metro to reumes services on September 7. (File photo)
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
After being closed for over five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed this development through a tweet on Saturday evening. “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the CM tweeted.
"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
The DMRC had last week said it is prepared to resume operations whenever the government gives it permission to do so.