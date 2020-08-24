Unlock 3.0: Karnataka relaxes protocol for inter-state travel; no mandatory quarantine, registration, hand stamping

According to the circular issued by the Karnataka government, there will be no hand stamping, no registration and medical check-up at the state borders for interstate travellers. This is a first such relaxation since COVID-19 induced lockdowns were implemented in March.

The Karnataka government on Monday revised its guidelines for interstate travellers, discontinuing medical check-up at state borders and mandatory 14-day quarantine.

According to the circular issued by the state government, there will be no hand stamping, no registration and medical check-up at the state borders for interstate travellers. This is a first such relaxation since COVID-19 induced lockdowns were implemented in March.

However, they will follow the standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face mask, the physical distancing of 2 meters (or 6 feet) and follow other guidelines in public areas and workplaces.

The Centre on August 22 had asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

Here are the relaxations for inter-state travellers in Karnataka:

a. Registration On Seva Sindhu portal

b. Entry and medical check-up at the state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports

c. Screening at the receiving centres in the districts

d. Categorization of passengers

e. Hand stamping

f. 14 days of quarantine

g. lsolation and testing

h. Enforcement of home quarantine including poster on home door, information to neighbours/ Resident Welfare Association/Apartment Owners' Associations, monitoring from Panchayat/ward level teams, flying Squad, IVRS call-centre outbound calls, quarantine watch app monitoring

lnter-State Travellers are advised to follow:

a. lf asymptomatic on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of 14 days home quarantine. However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

b. lf symptomatic on arrival, i.e. having symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 as mentioned vide above, they shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

c. They shall observe standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face mask, the physical distancing of 2 meters (or 6 feet), frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, etc. While in public areas and workplaces.

d. The District Health Authority / BBMP shall suitably and appropriately plan IEC campaign for the incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation & COVID19 testing of symptomatic persons.

* This revised Circular shall apply to all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all States/UTs including business travellers, students, labourers coming for work, transit travellers, etc. irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the State. Deputy Commissioners of all Districts / Commissioner, BBMP are hereby instructed to implement this with immediate effect and without any deviations at district levels.

On August 22, the Centre had asked the states to ensure that there is no restrictions imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines.

In a communication to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that it has been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/States. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting supply of goods and services, the MHA said.

The MHA had said such restrictions at local level imposed by District Administrations or by states, amount to a violation of the guidelines issued by the MHA under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Drawing attention to the MHA’s order dated July 29, 2020 specifying guidelines for Unlock-3, the communication reiterates that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and Intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

This includes movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.