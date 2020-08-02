Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Unlock 3: Gyms to open in Noida from August 5; cinema halls, swimming pools remain closed

As per the Centre's guidelines on Unlock 3.0 recently, "Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 09:23 PM IST

A day after the authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar announced that gyms would remain closed in the district, it issued a clarification on Sunday that these would be allowed to open from August 5.

"Gyms allowed to open in the district from August 5. It was inadvertently mentioned as one of the places to remain closed in the earlier order, "Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, the Noida Police had said that all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks would remain closed till August 31.

Issuing an order, it had also said that all movements would remain prohibited in containment areas except for medical services and essential emergencies.

It had also said that nobody would be allowed to visit public places without masks or face cover.

As per the Centre`s guidelines on Unlock 3.0 recently, "Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, in what comes as a huge relief to thousands of commuters between Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, both Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi borders are open since yesterday after Unlock 3.0 began on August 1.

After 4 months of restrictions, the Gautam Budha Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations took the decision to open both the borders. However, weekend lockdown will be on in Uttar Pradesh, limiting the movement of vehicles. Restrictions on the Noida-Delhi border were imposed in March during the first lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

 

(With agency inputs)

