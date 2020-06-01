'Unlock 1' begins; here's what remains open and till when

For guidelines on the list of places that will remain opened and closed in different phases throughout the country.from today, read here:

As the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown ended on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended it in the containment zones for two more weeks till June 30. However, the central government is also gradually opening up areas outside the COVID-19 containment zones. Instead of calling it an extension of the lockdown, the government has termed it as 'Unlock 1', as it focuses on reopening of economic activities.

'Unlock 1' commences from today, i.e. June 1, in view of the freshly issued guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from today. On Saturday, the MHA had said that the lockdown norms will be relaxed to an even greater extent from June 8, which will see the opening of shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

For guidelines on the list of places that will remain opened and closed in different phases throughout the country.from today, read here:

Lockdown 5.0 is Unlock 1: Here's what will open and when

Meanwhile, states have released their individual guidelines on what is permitted and what is not. Mostly transport services have been allowed and offices and shops have been permitted to reopen, with proper rules being followed.

In the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government announced the extension of the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, and called the new phase of reopening as 'Mission Begin Again'. The state government has allowed many relaxations and phase-wise resumption of economic activities.

Other states which issued guidelines extending the lockdown till June 30 include Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and West Bengal. States like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also lifted restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also lifted the ban on interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining Delhi.

In general, the following restrictions will continue throughout the country:

Night curfew: Movement Of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

Lockdown limited to Containment Zones: In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

States/UTs may also identify Buffer Zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions, as considered necessary, may be put in place by the district authorities.

The government has also said that authorities may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods: There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; a movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

No state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo for cross land- border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.