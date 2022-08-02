Search icon
Unless there is enough rainfall in August…: Famine fear in West Bengal

Such concerns have surfaced after more than a decade since the state witnessed a similar shortfall back in 2010.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Unless there is enough rainfall in August…: Famine fear in West Bengal
Rain shortfall may lead to dire consequences in West Bengal. The state recorded a deficit of over 45 percent in rainfall received in two successive months of June-July. Now, the state’s Agriculture Department officials are fearing a dire picture if August does not bring enough rainfall to compensate for some of the deficit.

While June saw a shortfall of 48 percent, July did not bring in any significant relief with the deficit figure at 46 percent for the month. This is one of the worst rain shortfalls in recent years. Such concerns have surfaced after over a decade since the state witnessed a similar shortfall back in 2010. However, the deficit never crossed 40 percent unlike the current scenario.

