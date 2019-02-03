Unkey chehron ki hawaiyaan udd gayi: Amit Shah says Cong leaders 'shaken' after Budget 2019

Headlines

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeIndia

India

Unkey chehron ki hawaiyaan udd gayi: Amit Shah says Cong leaders 'shaken' after Budget 2019

"If the Modi government did something good for poor farmers and you claim to be their sympathisers, the budget should have brought a smile to your face instead of making you sad," Shah said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2019, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday claimed Congress leaders were visibly shaken by the Budget proposals presented in Parliament when they should have been happy if they sympathised with poor famers.

"Unkey chehron ki hawaiyaan udd gayi," he said, using a Hindi expression.

"If the Modi government did something good for poor farmers and you claim to be their sympathisers, the budget should have brought a smile to your face instead of making you sad," Shah said.

The BJP referred to Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"Why didn't the relief announced for small and marginal farmers bring a smile to your face. What is your purpose in politics, he asked.

The BJP chief alleged that the Congress' sole aim was to grab power.

He said the Centre will spend Rs 75,000 crore to provide income support of Rs 6,000 per year to every small and marginal farmer.

He said 12 crore farmers will benefit by the move.


The Congress had criticised the Budget by dubbing it an "election manifesto" and the party had accused the Modi government of "bribing" voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in its "full-fledged budget" instead of an interim one. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE