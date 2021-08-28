University of Mysore rolls backs circular restricting movements of girls

On Saturday, the University of Mysuru took back its circular restricting the movement of girl students inside the premises of the campus for their security. The development comes in the wake of the diktat issued by the state's Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Ashwath Narayan stated, "The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysuru has withdrawn the circular issued prohibiting the entry of any person into the Kukkarahalli lake area after 6.30 p.m. and movement of girl students alone in the campus. Had spoken to him regarding this."

He said that the authority of the university should be responsible for the security and safety of women within the campus. He also insisted on having set up technology for surveillance within the university campuses so that any kind of mischief can be tracked down.

He also stressed tightening the rules inside the campus and increasing patrolling within the campuses. The use of drones could also be considered to beef up vigilance, he added.

All this happened in the wake of a gang rape that took place in the city and has enraged citizens. The order had stated that the movement of girl students in the premises of the Mysuru university campus has been banned after 6.30 p.m. The girl students are also banned from sitting anywhere on the campus after the stipulated time.