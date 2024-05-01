US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'

Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests
The embassy of the United States in India has issued a warning for those seeking B1 or B2 US visitor visas. The mission said that a person traveling to the US must learn what they are and are not allowed to do during their visit. In a video shared on the online platform X, the embassy stated that consular officers may reject an application on certain grounds. This comes just a day after the US embassy sounded a similar warning for holders of student visas.
"During your visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa, he or she may deny your application," as per the animated clip shared by the US embassy. The video adds that it is the responsibility of the visa holder to use it "correctly." It further warns: "Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa. If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel." The brief video then directs viewers to "learn more at travel.state.gov/visas."
The US embassy had issued a similar warning on Wednesday, saying that international students found in violation of the US law may be deported. Such students also risk getting their visas revoked and becoming ineligible for future applications, as per the embassy. "Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas," the mission said on social media. It added that "a US visa is a privilege, not a right." The fresh warnings come amid US President Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on immigration and toughening of visa processes.