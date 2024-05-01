FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests

US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests

Trump to 'kill' Khamenei? US senator warns Iran leader amid protests

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeIndia

INDIA

US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'

The US embassy had issued a similar warning on Wednesday, saying that international students found in violation of the US law may be deported. Such students also risk getting their visas revoked and becoming ineligible for future applications, as per the embassy.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 12:37 AM IST

US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'
The warnings come amid Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on immigration.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The embassy of the United States in India has issued a warning for those seeking B1 or B2 US visitor visas. The mission said that a person traveling to the US must learn what they are and are not allowed to do during their visit. In a video shared on the online platform X, the embassy stated that consular officers may reject an application on certain grounds. This comes just a day after the US embassy sounded a similar warning for holders of student visas.

What did the US embassy say?

"During your visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa, he or she may deny your application," as per the animated clip shared by the US embassy. The video adds that it is the responsibility of the visa holder to use it "correctly." It further warns: "Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa. If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel." The brief video then directs viewers to "learn more at travel.state.gov/visas."

US' immigration crackdown

The US embassy had issued a similar warning on Wednesday, saying that international students found in violation of the US law may be deported. Such students also risk getting their visas revoked and becoming ineligible for future applications, as per the embassy. "Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas," the mission said on social media. It added that "a US visa is a privilege, not a right." The fresh warnings come amid US President Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on immigration and toughening of visa processes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests
Trump to 'kill' Khamenei? US senator warns Iran leader amid protests
US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'
US embassy's BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be banned if...'
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...
Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement