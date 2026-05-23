Marco Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi, invites him to White House: 'Will continue to work closely'

Rubio briefed PM Modi on Washington's perspective on the situation in the Middle East, while PM Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held wide-ranging discussions with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on bilateral cooperation across areas such as defence, trade, and energy. Rubio briefed PM Modi on Washington's perspective on the situation in the Middle East, while PM Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Rubio briefed the prime minister on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties. The top diplomat also shared the US' perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, the statement said. PM Modi has requested Rubio to convey his warm greetings to US President Donald Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted that New Delhi and Washington would continue to work closely for the global good. "Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," the prime minister wrote.

Earlier, US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, had described the meeting between the two leaders as "productive". External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Sergio Gor, and US Under Secretary for State Allison Hooker were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Rubio. The US ambassador said in a post on X: "Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!"

Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio and others, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day. The US Secretary of State will also deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building. Earlier in the day, he had paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity. In a post on X, Rubio hailed the legacy of compassion and service of Mother Teresa and said: "I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action." Rubio is on a four-day visit to India that will conclude on May 26.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).