Discouraged by these trends, students are now looking at alternative destinations for higher studies -- including the United Kingdom and Germany -- according to study abroad consultants based in Hyderabad.

More than half of students applying for a United States visa from two Indian states are facing rejections by American authorities. The states in question are Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to study abroad consultants based in Hyderabad. Students from the two southern states -- which are known for sending a large number of students to the US -- are seeing the highest rejection rate in 20 years. In fact, even students who have secured admissions to top universities in the US are being denied visas.

According to The Economic Times, Arvind Manduva from I20 Fever -- a study abroad consultancy -- said that the January intake season was "the worst." He added, "The upcoming summer intake is showing similar trends."

US visa officials are no longer providing reasons for rejections, the publication reported.

However, after reviewing rejected applications, consultancies believe that minor discrepancies in personal details, education history, or supporting documents could be the cause. Earlier, such issues were often overlooked provided the key documents were in order but there appears to be stricter scrutiny during the ongoing second presidency of Donald Trump, who took charge in mid-January.

Indian students overstaying despite visa expiry have also led to US officials approving fewer new applications.

Discouraged by these trends, students are now looking at alternative destinations for higher studies -- including the United Kingdom and Germany -- said Sahas Yuvraj from Way2 Abroad Consultancy.