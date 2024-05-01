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Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM: 'Strong and wise man'

The US leader's praise came after PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as India's first elected prime minister.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 12:20 AM IST

Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM: 'Strong and wise man'
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister. In a post on Truth Social, an online platform he owns, Trump described PM Modi as his friend and called him a "great" prime minister. The US leader's praise came after PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as India's first elected prime minister.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is!" He added that the Indian prime minister is a "strong, healthy, and wise man" who has years of "greatness and success" ahead of him. In a post on X, PM Modi responded to Trump's wishes. "Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes," he wrote. The PM added: "I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world."

Besides Trump, several other world leaders have extended congratulations to PM Modi. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised him for "transforming India" and commended his contribution to strengthening India-Israel relations. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated PM Modi. She said: "It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples."

Modi-Trump meet on cards

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to meet Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit, according to a Reuters report. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, visas, and energy cooperation, the report said citing sources. The key summit is set to take place from June 15 to June 17 in the French town of Evian-les-Bains.

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