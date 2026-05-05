Trump congratulates PM Modi after BJP wins West Bengal elections: 'Historic and decisive'

The statement from the US president comes after the BJP, long considered a Hindi heartland party, secured its first-ever victory in West Bengal -- a state that has traditionally been ruled by leftist and centrist parties.

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured electoral victories in several states, including West Bengal. In an official message, the US White House described the win as "historic and decisive". The statement from the US comes after the BJP, long considered a Hindi heartland party, secured its first-ever victory in West Bengal -- a state that has traditionally been ruled by leftist and centrist parties.

According to the news agency IANS, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement: "Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader." He added: "The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory." The BJP's West Bengal win has brought an end to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 15 years in power, and given a big boost to PM Modi midway through his third term.

West Bengal witnessed a high-stakes assembly election, which turned into a direct contest between the BJP and Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress party (TMC). The BJP has won 207 seats in the state, followed by the TMC, which won 80 seats, and the Congress (2 seats). The BJP is way past the halfway mark of 148, meaning the saffron party is set to form government in the coming days. Polls in West Bengal were held in two phases last month, but the election was marred by mass deletion of voters and accusations of irregularities against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has refused to submit her resignation after alleging that the BJP "looted" a hundred assembly seats. "I have not lost, so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation," the chief minister told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday evening.