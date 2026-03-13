US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis

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INDIA
The announcement comes as the war launched by the US and Israel in Iran has caused a major global oil shock. The crisis has sent energy prices soaring, with Iran virtually blocking the Strait of Hormuz by attacking ships and boats passing through the narrow passage.
IndiGo on Friday announced that it is adding a fuel surcharge to all domestic and international flights as global oil prices surge amid the war in Iran. The price hike is set to take effect from 00:01 hours on Saturday (March 14), the airline said. Earlier, Tata Group-owned Air India had announced the addition of a fuel surcharge to its fares. In a press release, IndiGo said the move follows an increase in fuel rates linked to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region.
In its statement on Friday, IndiGo said: "While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers." According to IndiGo, the additional fuel charges per sector are as follows:
Within India: Rs 425
Indian Subcontinent: Rs 425
Middle East: Rs 900
South East Asia and China: Rs 1,800
Africa and West Asia: Rs 1,800
Europe: Rs 2,300
The Gurugram-headquartered airline added in its statement: "IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate."
The announcement comes as the war launched by the United States and Israel in Iran has caused a major oil shock across the globe. The crisis has sent energy prices soaring, with Iran virtually blocking the Strait of Hormuz by attacking ships and boats passing through the narrow passage. Besides, the conflict has also led to a shortage of LPG (liquified petroleum gas) across India.