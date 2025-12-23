FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US embassy, consulates in India to remain closed between December 24-26; here's why

The closure has been announced in accordance with a presidential executive order, a post of the US embassy said. The presidential order provides for "the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates," the post added.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

US embassy in New Delhi.
The embassy of the United States of America in India on Tuesday announced that routine consular services will not be available from Wednesday (December 24) to Friday (December 26) as the embassy and US consulates will remain closed on these dates. The closure has been announced in accordance with a presidential executive order, a post of the US embassy said. The presidential order provides for "the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates," the post added.

The post by the US embassy says: "The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates." The announcement of closure on and around Christmas Day (December 25) comes after US President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order directing the same.

The presidential executive order, which has been made available on the White House website, says: "By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively." It adds: "Sec. 2. The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2025, or December 26, 2025, or both, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
