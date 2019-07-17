United Airlines to resume India flights from September as Pakistan reopens airspace

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would restart daily nonstop service between New York/Newark, New Delhi and Mumbai from September 6, after Pakistan lifted airspace restrictions.

The company will also start a new daily service between San Francisco and New Delhi beginning December 5, a spokesman said.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation on Tuesday after months of restrictions imposed because of clashes with India, which forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars.

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) at around 12.41 am IST, stating that "with immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (air traffic service) routes".

After lifting of the ban, Air India flights AI 184 as well as AI 784 — coming from San Francisco — were among the first flights by an Indian carrier to pass through Pakistan airspace on Tuesday.

Following Pakistan's move, India also issued a "revised NOTAM", announcing that normal air traffic operations have resumed between the two countries.

"Consequent to Pakistan issuing NOTAM to lift all airspace restrictions, relevant authorities have informed that India has also issued revised NOTAM immediately thereafter. With this, normal air traffic operations have resumed through all Flight Information Regions between India and Pakistan," a government source told PTI.

Hours later, India's Civil Aviation Ministry said flights had started using the closed air routes, bringing great relief to airlines and air passengers.