Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...

INDIA
The Jalandhar Police is uniquely celebrating Dussehra and is truly symbolising the triumph of good over evil, as their celebration marked the destruction of the real enemies of society, that is, drugs. This was a powerful symbolic gesture in which the police officers burnt a fourth effigy, which represented the “Demon of Drugs” (Nasheyan Da Rakshas). The effigies included those of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, and drugs. The effigy burning depicted the strong commitment of the authorities to combat the drug menace.
These effigies were installed at major Dussehra venues, like Ladowali Road, Adarsh Nagar, and Burlton Park ground. The effigy is a massive expression of the growing destruction due to the consumption of drugs and was meant to make the public aware of their effects. The effigy was installed in more than 44 sites where Ravan Dahan was taking place.
The initiative, taken by the Police Commissionerate, was taken at a time when the significance of the festival and its cultural roots could expose the adverse effects of the evil drug and urge people to overcome drug addiction and trafficking. During the festival, senior police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, were present at the sites to address thousands of gatherers before the effigies were set ablaze, and delivered a strong message about the “War Against Drugs” (Yudh Nashe De Virudh).
The initiative of such a symbolic gesture comes as part of the strong crackdown going on for a long time on drug-related crime across Punjab. The police have been cracking down on anti-drug campaigns and made many arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and even demolished the properties allegedly constructed using the revenue of the illegal drug trade.