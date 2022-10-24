Unique cycle expedition raises awareness about climate change, covers 1480 km across major Indian cities

Unique cycle expedition raises awareness about climate change

In an effort to bring the implications of climate change to focus across the country, a cycle expedition, organized by Delhi Randonneurs and supported by Rotary Club of Calcutta Endeavour, RID 3291, was conducted from Delhi’s Signature Bridge to Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge.

This cycle ride, one of the biggest rides in India, started from New Delhi on 15th October 22 and touched cities like Mathura, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Dhanbad, and Durgapur throughout its course, according to the official release.

The cycle expedition by the Rotary Club finally came to a halt at finishing at Kolkata covering 1480 km in 4 nights and 5 Days on 19th October 2022.

Global warming and climate change has been a big challenge in the World and only environmental conversation and afforestation could curb this menace. The eight cyclists who participated in the expedition were named Sanjeev Rattan, Dr Pawan Dhingra, Balraj Singh Chauhan, Muneet Puri, Vishal Lalotra, Priyaranjan Sharma, and Utkarsh Verma.

The main aim of this cycle expedition was to show the world that the use of bicycles produces zero emissions, comes with a long list of societal and economic, and health benefits, and is quite simply one of humanity’s greatest hopes for a shift toward a zero-carbon future.

On a Mission to make our planet a better place for our future generation, their appeal to the masses is to adopt cycling and raise awareness to make cyclists safe on the road. The purpose of the cycle ride was to prompt the masses to think – if they can cycle from Delhi to Kolkata, why can’t we cycle from our homes to our workplaces?

