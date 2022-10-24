Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Unique cycle expedition raises awareness about climate change, covers 1480 km across major Indian cities

The cycle expedition was carried out to raise awareness about the implications of climate change and how it is impacting the human race.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Unique cycle expedition raises awareness about climate change, covers 1480 km across major Indian cities
Unique cycle expedition raises awareness about climate change

In an effort to bring the implications of climate change to focus across the country, a cycle expedition, organized by Delhi Randonneurs and supported by Rotary Club of Calcutta Endeavour, RID 3291, was conducted from Delhi’s Signature Bridge to Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge.

This cycle ride, one of the biggest rides in India, started from New Delhi on 15th October 22 and touched cities like Mathura, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Dhanbad, and Durgapur throughout its course, according to the official release.

The cycle expedition by the Rotary Club finally came to a halt at finishing at Kolkata covering 1480 km in 4 nights and 5 Days on 19th October 2022.

Global warming and climate change has been a big challenge in the World and only environmental conversation and afforestation could curb this menace. The eight cyclists who participated in the expedition were named Sanjeev Rattan, Dr Pawan Dhingra, Balraj Singh Chauhan, Muneet Puri, Vishal Lalotra, Priyaranjan Sharma, and Utkarsh Verma.

The main aim of this cycle expedition was to show the world that the use of bicycles produces zero emissions, comes with a long list of societal and economic, and health benefits, and is quite simply one of humanity’s greatest hopes for a shift toward a zero-carbon future.

On a Mission to make our planet a better place for our future generation, their appeal to the masses is to adopt cycling and raise awareness to make cyclists safe on the road. The purpose of the cycle ride was to prompt the masses to think – if they can cycle from Delhi to Kolkata, why can’t we cycle from our homes to our workplaces?

READ | Diwali 2022: Indian Railways cancels 189 trains on Deepawali, check full list here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.