Union Minister Nitin Gadkari issues BIG statement on E20 petrol criticism: 'My brain worth...'

His comments came amid the criticism of the government's push for ethanol-blended petrol. The government has highlighted that petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol (E20) is a cleaner fuel and has enabled farmers to get higher prices for their crops, such as sugarcane and maize. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 02:00 AM IST

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Rejecting criticism against the government's ethanol-blended petrol programme as politically motivated, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that his brain is "worth Rs 200 crore a month" and he is not short of money. In his address at an event organised by Agricos Welfare Society in Nagpur, he said: "I am not at all short of money, and I don't stoop low." His comments came amid the criticism of the government's push for ethanol-blended petrol. The government has highlighted that petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol (E20) is a cleaner fuel and has enabled farmers to get higher prices for their crops, such as sugarcane and maize.

What is the controversy over E20 petrol programme?

Critics have alleged that the programme will lead to water shortage and damage vehicles. In an attack on the minister, they have also alleged that two leading ethanol companies are run by Gadkari's sons. Gadkari, without directly mentioning the controversy, said: "I give ideas to my sons, but I do not resort to fraud." He added: "I also own a sugar factory, a distillery, and a power plant. I am not experimenting with agriculture for personal gain."

What did Gadkari say on the criticism?

At the annual convention of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi, Gadkari said all tests had confirmed there were no issues with the rollout of 20 percent ethanol-blended (E20) petrol. The minister said that production of ethanol from sugarcane, maize and rice had led to an increase in the prices of these crops, which in turn had resulted in higher incomes for farmers. He pointed out that in the case of maize alone, farmers had earned Rs 45,000 crore due to the higher demand and increase in price of the crop after it was allowed to be used as input for the production of ethanol. He also highlighted that ethanol-blending had led to a reduction in pollution, and the issue had figured at the G20 conference as well, which shows that the awareness of the success has been acknowledged worldwide.

What did Supreme Court say on E20 fuel?

Gadkari stated that the Supreme Court has also rejected petitions challenging the legality and safety of the E20 fuel. The Supreme Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against E20 blending. The petition had claimed that most vehicles on Indian roads were not compatible with E20 fuel, raising risks of material degradation, safety hazards, mileage loss, and denial of insurance claims. Rejecting the plea, the apex court backed the government's stand, highlighting the benefits for sugarcane farmers, and reduction in the country's oil imports which had resulted from the E20 programme. The minister also mentioned studies that showed high pollution levels were leading to a reduction in the life expectancy of people. He noted that recent fears over engine damage and warranty issues had been proven false. "All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation," he said.

