Union Ministers, senior government officials resume their duties in respective offices amid COVID-19 lockdown

All Union Ministers and senior officials of the central government have started resuming their work after returning to their offices on Monday.

This is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi' (Both life and economy are important) two days ago, whereby the Prime Minister had urged government officials to resume work despite the 21-day-lockdown that is currently in place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju were seen getting on with their duties after returning to their respective offices on Monday.

It has been learnt that the ministers have been asked to carry out their duties with just 50% of their staff available. Thereby, senior government officials and some of the support staff were seen joining their duties on this day.

"Only senior officials and the minimum required staff will be coming to the office today onwards. We'll follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19," Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI.

Following necessary safety protocols, all the ministers and their officials who resumed their duties today were screened with temperature guns before being allowed entry into their respective offices. The vehicles of the ministers and their officials were also sanitised at the gates.

Monday marks Day 20, the penultimate day of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centers, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 35 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that in the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584. It further informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage of testing.