Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

Both may continue as ministers for another six months before being re-elected, but in this case, they must take the oath of office again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign
Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resign

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.

Also, READ: Vistara flight lands in Delhi on single engine, suffers electrical malfunction

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.