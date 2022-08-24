Union Minister sparks controversy by comparing Narendra Modi book to Bhagavad Gita; Congress reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

In an attempt to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made a statement that did not sit well with the Congress party, sparking a political controversy. The Union minister, as per reports, compared a book written about PM Modi to the holy book of Bhagavad Gita.

While addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the book on PM Narendra Modi will be as important to the youth of the country as the Bhagavad Gita. The book he was referring to is called 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

In a gathering with several BJP workers in attendance, the union minister said, “I can tell you with full confidence that for future generations, this book will become as important and holy as the sermons delivered by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita.”

As the video clip of the address by Shekhawat went viral on social media, BJP’s rival party Congress hit out at the minister, accusing him of “polluting the path of religion.” The viral video has sparked mixed reactions from the netizens.

Tweeting in Hindu, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Those who sell shame in the greed of power, Do not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture, Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta. He has even crossed the heights of flattery. O Krishna... give them wisdom.”

'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' is a book that is a compilation of articles on PM Narendra Modi and his policies throughout the years, penned down by author Sudha Murthy, economist Arvind Panagariya, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and spiritual guru Sadhguru.

