Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out a Kejriwal over 'discuss with men before voting' remark, CM reverts

As polling for the Delhi assembly elections is going on in full-swing, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Smriti Irani on Saturday mocked Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for his tweet urging women to have discussions with men in their household before going out to vote-to which Irani retorted, asking the Delhi chief if he thought women weren't capable enough to take that decision for themselves.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Special appeal to all women - Just as you bear the responsibility of your home, you should also bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men before placing your vote."

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Smriti Irani responded to the tweet by asking Kejriwal, "Don't you consider women capable enough to take the decision on who to vote for by themselves?"

Kejriwal attempted to defend his earlier remark by saying, "Smriti ji, the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family's vote."

स्मृति जी, दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने किसे वोट देना है ये तय कर लिया है। और पूरी दिल्ली में इस बार अपने परिवार का वोट महिलाओं ने ही तय किया है। आखिर घर तो उन्हें ही चलाना होता है https://t.co/Psszwmmd3a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi is underway amid tight security arrangement across the national capital in view of ongoing anti-CAA protests at several places.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.