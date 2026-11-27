Ashwini Vaishnaw has hit out at the Tamil Nadu government and Congress over the Tirupparankundram lamp row, raising serious questions on faith and the Constitution.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has criticised the Tamil Nadu government and the Congress over the Tirupparankundram lamp controversy. He said stopping the ceremonial lamp has hurt the religious sentiments of millions of people and raised questions about the ruling alliance’s respect for the Constitution.

Vaishnaw slams TVK government and Congress

Vaishnaw criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by C Joseph Vijay. He also challenged the Congress, a member of Tamil Nadu’s ruling alliance, over its commitment to the Constitution. He said, “Stopping one deepam. You have stopped, you have hurt, you have destroyed and disturbed the emotions of millions of people. What will happen? Today you have stopped one deepam. Tomorrow you will say that nobody can go to a temple?”

Vaishnaw also questioned Tamil Nadu Congress president B Manickam Tagore on whether he truly believes in the Constitution and religious freedom. He accused the Congress of keeping the Constitution in its pocket without following it, and called the deepam a part of India’s heritage.

What is the Tirupparankundram row?

The row began after the temple board did not follow the Supreme Court’s November 20 order allowing the lamp at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill. Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna later apologised to the court, saying the lamp was not lit and blamed the temple board.

A contempt petition has also been filed against the collector and others in the Supreme Court, alleging “wilful disobedience” of the court’s directions. The issue has now become a major political fight in the state, with religious faith, court orders, and governance all coming together.

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Vaishnaw talks about development in Tamil Nadu

Vaishnaw urged people to unite to protect their rights and work for a “Viksit Tamil Nadu” and a developed India by 2047. While showing visuals of station redevelopment work in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai railway station, he said, “Can the chief minister and the Congress stop us from giving the faith that we have in this station? See the design of the station. We should have a deepam in the station itself.” He said nine Vande Bharat trains are running in Tamil Nadu and dismissed claims of discrimination against the state as frivolous politics.