Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2020, 07:14 AM IST

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital in Goa on Saturday after recovering.

Naik said he was doing well while leaving the hospital for his residence. As the minister was leaving the hospital staff clapped for him and bade him goodbye.

Before going home, Naik went to a temple along with the team of doctors including Indian Medical Association`s Goa unit former chief and medical expert from Manipal Hospital Dr Shekhar Salkar and offered prayers. 

The Union Minister had been admitted to the hospital a month back, on August 12. A team of medical experts from New Delhi had arrived in Goa for treating him.The team included Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Critical Care Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Anant Mohan, Head of Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Lieutenant colonel Munish Kumar, Transplant Anesthesiologist, Army Hospital (R & R), New Delhi and Lieutenant colonel M Shyam Critical Care specialist, Army Hospital(R and R), New Delhi. 

The medical team had constantly monitored his health condition at the hospital. They also briefed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Naik`s health and had expressed his satisfaction with the treatment being received by Naik. 

