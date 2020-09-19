Trending#

Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, the mother of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday, prompting the nation to stand beside the minister and convey deepest condolences in this time of bereavement.


Photo: @DrSJaishankar on Twitter

Updated: Sep 19, 2020, 09:19 PM IST

Union minister S Jaishanker took to Twitter to inform the nation regarding the demise of his mother. He also posted a picture of his mother along with the tweet.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted from his official Twitter handle.

Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s.

Several politicians and other dignitaries, cutting across political lines, took to convey their deepest condolences to Dr S Jaishankar on his mother's demise.

Sulochana Subrahmanyam is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam. Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, had passed away back in 2011. 