Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, the mother of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday, prompting the nation to stand beside the minister and convey deepest condolences in this time of bereavement.

Union minister S Jaishanker took to Twitter to inform the nation regarding the demise of his mother. He also posted a picture of his mother along with the tweet.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted from his official Twitter handle.

Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s.

Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness. pic.twitter.com/6hEzbFJB1q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2020

Several politicians and other dignitaries, cutting across political lines, took to convey their deepest condolences to Dr S Jaishankar on his mother's demise.

No amount of words can express the pain that you and family are going through @DrSJaishankar JI. My deepest condolences. And pray for peace and eternal rest for the departed soul — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 19, 2020

Condolences and prayers. Om Shanti — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) September 19, 2020

May god bless her soul. My deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/yaXOWq6XzA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 19, 2020

Deepest Condolences https://t.co/Oksv5e2v3v — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 19, 2020

Sulochana Subrahmanyam is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam. Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, had passed away back in 2011.