Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blames AAP, Congress for instigating anti-CAA violence in Delhi

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday blamed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for spreading 'misinformation' about the (CAA) Citizenship Amendment Act which culminated in violent protests against the recently enacted law in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he said, "In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on CitizenshipAmendmentAct, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people."

Moreover, Javdekar blamed AAP for hindering many development projects which were to be carried out by the Municipal corporations and withholding Rs 900 crore for various projects to be undertaken by the corporation in different parts of the national capital.

"AAP strangulated the neck of municipal corporations' attempt of development work, Rs 900 crores were not given," he said.

The Union Minister mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he slept for 'around 4.5 years', and is now 'doling out schemes' in an attempt to win the upcoming assembly elections.

"Today, ppl of Delhi are surprised that AAP slept through 4.5 years and in the remaining six months they have doled out schemes," Javdekar said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for February this year. In the previous assembly elections, AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats securing an absolute majority in the Delhi assembly in 2015.