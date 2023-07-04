Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'West jealously watching visit': Kremlin spokesperson on PM Modi's Russia visit

Margot Robbie confirms pregnancy with husband Tom Ackerely, debuts baby bump in viral photos

Meet this beautiful woman, who stole the show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 'Mameru' ceremony, she is...

Did you know Shehnaaz Gill had this singer's face tattooed on her waist? Wanted her future husband to...

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers leave city waterlogged, several trains cancelled, schools, colleges closed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie confirms pregnancy with husband Tom Ackerely, debuts baby bump in viral photos

This diamond had once saved Tata Steel during financial crunch, it is no match for Kohinoor, it is worth...

'Can’t Hindu and Muslim...': Mukesh Khanna reacts to trolls calling Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage 'love jihad'

8 healthy substitutes for butter

Animals with strongest bite force

9 scariest reality shows based on paranormal activities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3

From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent

'Maa started crying when...': Sonakshi Sinha misses her family, pens emotional note

Assam: Body Of 8-Year-Old Guwahati Boy Fell Into Drain Recovered After 3 Days, Parents Identify Body

Hathras Stampede Case: STF Arrests Bhole Baba's Servant Ramladait

BSP Tamil Nadu Chief K Armstrong Hacked To Death: 8 Suspects Arrested In Chennai

Taapsee Pannu reveals Dhak Dhak co-producers abandoned film after recovering their money: 'I could have...'

Riteish Deshmukh talks about making OTT debut with Pill, discusses why digital platform will 'stay forever' | Exclusive

James Cameron pays emotional tribute to Titanic, Avatar producer Jon Landau: 'A part of myself has been torn away'

Latest News

Updated :

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet star kid whose father sold property, mother sold jewellery, was bullied in childhood, is now worth Rs 1800 crore

    MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan, gets video-call surprise from CSK captain

    Muharram 2024: Date, history, significance of the Islamic New Year

    'Very well for...': Billionaire Nikhil Kamath reveals Rs 400 crore investment in Rs 22949 crore liquor company

    IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stun World champions India by 13 runs to take 1-0 lead

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3

    From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent

    'Maa started crying when...': Sonakshi Sinha misses her family, pens emotional note

    Streaming This Week: Mirzapur season 3, Srikanth, Garudan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Parzaan Dastur? Cute Sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 'Jalebi boy', who now works as...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement