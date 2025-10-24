FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'

India and the US are working towards a long-stalled trade deal aimed at reducing US tariffs on Indian imports from the current 50 percent. India and the US aim to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Goyal was also recently in Germany to discuss the India-EU FTA among other things.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:37 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India and the US were making steady progress in their trade talks. In an interaction with DD, Goyal highlighted that India and the US were engaged in talks, with teams working together, and that the Commerce Secretary had met with US counterparts to push talks forward towards a fair and equitable trade deal. "We are in dialogue with the United States of America. Our teams are engaged. We recently had the Commerce Secretary visit the US, and he met with his counterparts. We continue to engage with them, and talks are progressing. We hope to work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future," said Goyal.

Goyal's key Germany visit for EU deal

India and the US are working towards a long-stalled trade deal aimed at reducing hefty US tariffs on Indian imports from the current 50 percent. India and the US aim to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Goyal was in Germany to discuss the India-EU FTA among other things. In a post on X, he said: "It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Dr. Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor and G7 & G20 Sherpa, Germany. Deliberated on opportunities for stronger Indo-German collaboration across key sectors. We also had positive discussions on the India-EU FTA. Both sides are committed to the shared prosperity of our nations."

US envoy Gor's meetings in India

Earlier, US' ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on October 13 to discuss economic ties between the two countries, including increased investment in the United States. "During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US-India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States," the US ambassador's office said in a post on X. On Saturday, Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed that the relations between the two nations would continue to strengthen. In a post on X, Gor said: "An honour to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!" The US embassy in India also posted on X about the warm reception Gor received from the Prime Minister. "An incredibly warm welcome today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on my first day in India. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two nations!"

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

